The Palms is considered a championship course rivalling some of the best golf courses in Australia. It has a total length of 5904 metres off the championship tees, and has numerous water features and hazards. Tee placements have been designed to suit a variety of playing conditions and a diverse range of players. Nestled within century old Cabbage Palms, The Palms Golf Course is a return to the traditions of the game, with distinctive holes, deep greenside bunkers and boldly contoured greens requiring creative shot making.

