ad

About the author

Ted McIntyre

Ted McIntyre, one of Canada’s best-travelled golf writers, has edited most of the nation’s leading golf publications over the past 15 years, from GolfStyle and Ontario Golf Magazine to National Post Golf, ScoreGolf and Canadian Open supplements for Golf Canada. Based in Oakville, ON, and bearing an honours degree in political science from McMaster University, Ted is a six-time Golf Journalists Association of Canada award winner.

Related Articles

ad

Copyright © 2015 Traveling Golfer