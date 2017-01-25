February 24 – 26, 2017

Celebrating its 27th year, one of the largest consumer golf shows in North America returns to the International Centre in Mississauga for its 4th year now. The venue, just up the road from Pearson International Airport and with over 6,000 FREE Parking spaces, has proven to be a winner since the move from downtown Toronto.

If the start of the season isn’t exciting enough, a collection of golf retailers will turn up the heat for show goers with the opportunity to purchase some of the latest and greatest new golf equipment, clothing and accessories – but you know there will be even hotter deals on last years products.

The National Golf Course Owners Association will put some spring in your step with their FREE Golf Rounds – Spring into the Golf season with the 5,000 rounds of Ontario golf that they will be giving away on a first come first serve basis. In addition, you will have the opportunity to bid on golf rounds and more at the Giant Auction.

With it still being the middle of winter those looking to get away from the cold will have plenty of warm winter destinations and resorts to visit with at the show and figure out where to go to really get a jump on the golf season. Maybe the best deal in America lies in Ocean City, Maryland and although not someplace you might want to be in February it won’t be long before you can take advantage of a special like 5 nights and 4 rounds of golf for $234 US, per person. You will also find a selection of exhibitors from the Caribbean, Florida, North and South Carolina, Mexico and even a member of the Pebble Beach family in Poppy Hills. For those looking a little closer to home and perhaps for a summer getaway you will have a collection from New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio! But don’t forget Canada, eh! East Coast, West Coast and of course Ontario offers great golf!

Who does not want to try the latest and greatest in new equipment for 2017 at the Manufacturers Range? Tour Edge Golf with the introduction of the new XJ1 Driver might just be the highlight of the show. Other manufacturers that you will find on the range include: Ping, Cobra, Wilson and Mizuno.

Looking for Loudmouth? You might just find what you are looking for – check out the Cambridge Golf & Fashion booth. Mr. Loudmouth Canada will be there himself and you know that you can always find the Traveling Golfer wearing his.

There will be plenty to see and so much to do with other interactive areas such as the MSOP Putting Challenge which could see you end up at the finals in Las Vegas and the ever popular Long Drive Challenge…Simulators.

Some of the other featured participants in the show this year include: Golf Town, The Clublink Players Club, The Mexican Caribbean Golf Association, Nikon, and Travel Oregon.

So come and kick off your season with us!

Tickets available at www.torontogolfshow.com – be sure to use the coupon below for a $4.00 discount when buying at the show!