Aprodite Hills Golf Course spreads out over 6,289 metres and overlooking the site where Aphrodite, the goddess of love, is said to have emerged from the sea.

The award-winning golf course, officially opened in 2002, was designed by the acclaimed architect, Cabell Robinson, with the perfect mix of challenging pot bunkers, manicured fairways of lush Bermuda grass and generous tiered greens.

Visually spectacular, the course expands through indigenous olive and carob trees and is built on two plateaux, separated by a dramatic ravine with outstanding views over the Mediterranean. And the staggering 130 metre gorge dividing tees at the 7th hole is an enticing challenge for all lovers of this beautiful game.

