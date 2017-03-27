Experience a Great Escape Golf Vacation with BOYNE Golf

All-inclusive unlimited golf package at PAR is a great golfing value for Canadians

If quality and quantity of great golf help define a premier golf experience, then make sure to visit one of the leading golf destinations providing those elements, Boyne Resorts in northern Michigan, America’s Summer Golf Capital.

Boyne Resorts, collectively one of the largest golf and resort attractions in North America, features a trio of resort destinations with 10 golf courses, all within a 45-minute drive of one another. And the best way for Canadians to experience this quality and quantity of great golf is through an unrivaled all-inclusive golf vacation package at PAR – BOYNE Golf’s Great Escape.

The “Great Escape Golf Vacation” started over 30-years ago as a way to entice golfers to visit northern Michigan on extended-stay golf trips. Over the decades, it evolved and became North America’s best golfing value and the perfect destination for a buddies’ golf trip, couple’s golf getaway, or simply a golf escape with friends.

The Great Escape satisfies the golf appetite for all, and includes five-nights lodging at Boyne Highlands Resort or Boyne Mountain Resort (Sunday check-in/Friday check-out), welcome reception, gift package, breakfasts and dinners daily, UNLIMITED golf on seven of BOYNE Golf’s championship courses: Boyne Mountain-The Monument, The Alpine, Boyne Highlands-The Moor, Donald Ross Memorial, Arthur Hills, The Heather, and Crooked Tree Golf Club as well as preferred pricing at Boyne’s flagship property, Bay Harbor Golf Club.

In addition, golfers also have the option to custom-build the package. They can select which golf courses to play, where to dine including Boyne Country Club, Bay Harbor Golf Club or Young American’s Dinner Theatre. Also available, Odawa Casino gaming vouchers, merchandise packages, spa treatments, custom club fitting, and instruction. It all can be built into a one week Great Escape.

The package pricing starts at $895 per person, and runs for 19 weeks during the golf season from May 7 through Sept. 15.

Canadian golfers can experience this package at PAR pricing during the weeks of May 7-12, May 14-19, and May 21-26 in the spring, as well as August 27 – September 1, September 3-8, September 15-18 in the fall. In addition, Canadian golfers can book other BOYNE Golf Unlimited and Stay & Play packages at PAR anytime during the month of May, as well as August 27-September 29 (midweek), and October 1-15.

For more information about Boyne’s Great Escape visit http://www.boyne.com/golf/great-escape-golf-vacation, email info@BOYNE.com, or call (844) 634-5315

If you are not familiar, Boyne Resorts has been named one of North America’s “Premier Resorts” (Gold) by GOLF Magazine. The Inn at Bay Harbor and Bay Harbor Golf Club, Boyne’s flagship properties, feature 27 holes with three golf course combinations designed by Arthur Hills (Links/Quarry, Quarry/Preserve, and Preserve/Links), and one of the most beautiful and iconic hotels in America, all set along a scenic five-mile stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline.

Boyne Highlands, rated the No. 1 Golf Resort for Value by Golf.com, features 72 holes of premier golf design. The Heather was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., while the Hills Course was crafted by Arthur Hills. In addition, the resort features The Donald Ross Memorial, which is a rendition of the legendary architect’s great holes from around the country, and the always-fun Moor course. The Highlands is the perfect buddy trip destination for golfers who like to play as many holes as they can during the long summer daylight hours northern Michigan features.

Boyne Mountain not only features two fun 18-hole courses (The Monument and Alpine), along with the charming Mountain Grand Lodge & Spa, it is also the leading family friendly golf destination in the region with the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, junior golf camps, and various kid golf programs. Golf Digest named Boyne Mountain one of its “Top-10 Destinations for Family Golf Trips.”

Beyond golf, Boyne is centered amid one of America’s most beautiful vacation spots. The scenic Lake Michigan beach towns of Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, and Petoskey are minutes away, and a side trip to Mackinac Island is easily managed. Guests can enjoy award-winning spas, waterfront dining, sandy beaches, watersports, gaming, microbreweries, wineries, hiking, biking, tennis, zip-lining, shopping and more capped by the spectacular northern Michigan sunsets. For more information, visit BOYNEGolf.com.

