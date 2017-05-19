ad

About the author

Rick Drennan

Rick Drennan, a contributor to The Traveling Golfer, is also senior writer for Pro Shop and Canadian Golfer magazines, as well as managing editor of three Torstar business publications in Mississauga, Brampton and Kichener-Waterloo. He is a three-time winner in the ‘best writer’ category for the the Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) writing awards. He is also the host of ‘Golf Straight Up,’ a new half-hour golf magazine show at Sun TV and Cave TV (formerly Men’s TV). Over the past few years, Rick has written golf travel stories about destinations like Tunisia, the Czech Republic, California, South Carolina, Argentina and all across Canada.

