Macdonald Monchique Resort & Spa, the five-star Portuguese development set in the Serra de Monchique Mountains, has introduced a bespoke ‘Champions Package’ to celebrate the Open de Portugal returning to The European Tour’s schedule after a seven-year absence.

Situated within an hour of Faro International Airport and just a 15-minute drive from Morgado Golf & Country Club, host of the 2017 Open de Portugal, won by Englishman Matt Wallace, the luxury resort provides the ideal location for golfing groups, couples or families looking to walk in the footsteps of Europe’s leading golf stars.

The three-night ‘Champions Package’ not only offers the opportunity to experience the 2017 Open de Portugal venue, golfers can also play at two other leading courses in the Algarve, Alamos Golf Course, situated to the north of the popular coastal town of Portimão and Espiche Golf, near Lagos.

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “‎Golfers are increasingly seeking unique experiences on holiday and the ‘Champions Package’ provides the ideal opportunity to walk in the footsteps of some of the game’s biggest names.”

In addition to its ‘Champions Package’, Macdonald Monchique Resort & Spa also offers three, four and seven-night breaks, with the Platinum, Gold and Silver options providing the opportunity to play at many of the Algarve’s top courses, including the region’s first 18-hole course, Penina, the five championship courses at Oceanico, or the highly regarded Vale da Pinta.

For further information on golf packages visit www.macdonaldmonchique.com/offers/golf-packages.htm.

Keith Pickard added: “With more than 40 courses on the doorstep of the resort, Macdonald Monchique Resort & Spa offers golfers something very different from the other hotels situated in the highly-developed coastal resorts of the Algarve.

“With its idyllic setting, luxurious spa facilities and gourmet food, our bespoke packages will ensure visiting golfers still feel a million miles away from modern day life, but close enough to experience many of the region’s finest golf courses.”

With 185 elegant suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or terraces, the resort combines 5-star amenities, with premium service and contemporary styling.

Hotel facilities include four restaurants – an informal petiscos (Portuguese tapas) bar and a pizzeria through to a gourmet food market and a fine-dining restaurant specialising in local fish and wines; a Sensorial spa, where facilities include a Turkish bath, a Himalayan rock salt sauna, sensorial showers and relaxation rooms; indoor and outdoor pools; a state-of-the-art fitness centre; as well as a kids’ club for children aged 4 to 12, along with a family swimming pool and a children’s playground.

The area of Monchique is known as the garden of The Algarve and is rich with unique flora and fauna and is surrounded by ancient cork forests. It’s also renowned for its thermal waters, which are said to have special healing powers.

For more information about Macdonald Monchique Resort & Spa visit www.macdonaldmonchique.com/.

