Malone Golf Club is a fine championship course situated on 330 acres of undulating wooded parkland. Its 27 holes of secluded gently undulating parkland countryside is just 5 miles from Belfast City centre. The centre piece of the course is the beautiful natural trout lake which extends for some 25 acres. The course is a real challenge with mature trees shaping many of the holes with the lake first comes into play on the 13th. Beware the 15th where the tee shot to a tricky undulating green is over water all the way. Also the 18th is daunting where almost any ball to the right of the green is water bound. Navigate the course here and get a taste of what you can expect when you play!

www.malonegolfclub.co.uk