Madinat Makadi is a fully fledged resort in Egypt’s Red Sea.

Providing exclusive vacations to travelers of all ages and interests. One of the major highlights of the resort is the Madinat Makadi 18-hole Championship Golf Course, which is the longest in the region being 6880 m/7500 yards in length.

Golfing at Madinat Makadi is guaranteed to be a rewarding experience with the stunning views of the Red Sea, mountains, beautiful landscapes, and all-year-round sunshine. Madinat Makadi is considered an ideal destination for golfers of all levels.

www.madinatmakadigolf.com/