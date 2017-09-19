Ladies and Gentlemen Start Your Engines

With event season ready to kick off in the UAE, Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Clubs are preparing to welcome some of the biggest sporting stars from across the globe for a packed schedule from November through to January. With the likes of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Open, the ADIPEC Conference and the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship all taking place during this window, the emirate is set to enjoy being the sporting spotlight of the world.

In association with the UAE’s Flag Carrier Airline, Etihad Airways, and renowned Destination Management Company, Hala Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Clubs, are delighted to celebrate Abu Dhabi’s much-anticipated event season with a number of fantastic Stay & Play Offers, throughout November.

November is the perfect time to enjoy a golf break to the Emirate, with the culmination of the Formula 1 season returning to the world famous Yas Marina Circuit, as well as the return of the first professional women’s golf event ever to be staged in Abu Dhabi, the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Open, at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

The hosting of the annual ADIPEC Conference, the world’s most influential Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, will contribute to the influx of visitors at this time. Given the expected surge in inbound travel, Hala Abu Dhabi are offering a number of exceptional Stay & Play packages throughout the month, allowing golfers to sample two of the regions finest courses at their very best.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s Group Sales Manager, Clinton Norris said: “Through partnerships with three hotels, we are excited to offer rooms from $800 per person, for five nights and three rounds of golf, in a 4* hotel, with the opportunity to attend a day at the final Grand Prix of the Season. At the height of our busy event season in Abu Dhabi, this really is an opportunity not to be missed’.

The arrival of 2018 also sees the return of one of the biggest events on the European Tour roster and the first on the Tour’s ‘Desert Swing’. Abu Dhabi Golf Club will once again host the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the third week of January, and you could be there to see it for yourself.

In the past two years, the event has seen the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler grace the fairways of the National Course, and come January 2018, visitors will be welcomed to watch the stars of world golf from a balcony at the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, where five-night, three-round packages start from USD 1,750.

If interested in a beach or city location, Le Meridien & Southern Sun provide very affordable propositions, with five-night, thee-round packages starting from $1,150 per person, with golfing expeditions at Gary Player’s Beachfront Masterpiece, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, as well as Kyle Mackenzie’s famous Yas Links.

For those seeking to experience a tour-level test, as faced by the European Tour’s finest, Hala’s seven-night packages offers the chance to take to the National Course on the Tuesday following the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship. Accommodations are in the 5* beachfront Ritz Carlton, and from $2,265 play two rounds at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, one at Yas Links, and the final round at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, complete with the iconic grandstands that surround many of the National’s greens.

For a full list of package options and for further information, contact Jamie Goodenough from Hala Abu Dhabi, JGoodenough@etihad.ae.

To find out more about Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, follow the links below:

Clinton Norris: cnorris@adgolfclub.ae

Abu Dhabi Golf Club: www.adgolfclub.com or watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3WHpVwclZM

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club: www.sbgolfclub.ae or watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ann1UMYQjiY

September 2017