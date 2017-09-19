“Why aren’t you writing your own wine reviews? You certainly drink enough of it.”

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard that! I have had more than my fair share of friends that continually ask me if I’ve “found anything interesting lately?” …and I enjoy sharing my finds…

Some of you have asked for it, the rest of you, well… I hope that you will enjoy my finds!

So what can you expect from me in my wine reviews?? Well I am certainly not a Sommelier, hell, I can barely spell it. Thank God for spell check.

I do know a little about good corks should you be one that likes to put good, reasonably priced wines down for a few years and turn that $20.00 bottle of vintage Thursday wine into a bottle that might have the taste and quality of a $40.00 bottle. I have been doing that for years and have had up to 400 bottles in my basement and crawl space at one time. A vintner’s bottle presentation, label, cap and how far you can stick your thumb up the bottles butt is a sign. The further up the butt the better.

Pictures included, of course, but most will have the tops off and corks out. After all, how else can I tell you about them?

I am pretty much a red wine drinker for the most part. I do drink the odd white but would generally consider that an alcohol free night. I promise to change that! In fact I have already bought a few whites. And yes, because I am buying my own wine, I can say whatever I like about it. If it is crap I will say “NOOOOOO, stay away! It sucks!”

I do like bubbles though, breakfast bubbles and pre dinner bubbles… thanks to a friend and we will just refer to her as my Miss Bubbles. Champagne is great but you can get some pretty good bubbles in Processco and Brut’s that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for. Many in the $15 – $30 range. Look for bubbles with a good percentage of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and you will figure out for yourself what you like. Keep trying, what is the worst that can happen – you get drunk!

I was totally shocked a few weeks ago at a dinner at the Niagara Parks Invitational dinner where a Riesling was the highlight of a dinner with wine pairings. It’s not often that you would hear that from me. Very unlikely that I will ever tell you about the so called aromatic white “Gewürztraminer” not even spell check can fix that one. If it was any good they would have call it something else. With all do respect Rick!

And we will stray occasionally – a little whiskey, bourbon, rum and maybe even some tequila – sorry can’t do scotch…maybe someone can tell me about that. Or if anyone has a great find – please do tell! I don’t need to be the only blind squirrel out there.

Enough jibber jabber here are a few of what the Traveling Golfer has been drinking lately!

Red First Press – $25.95 Canadian $ (LCBO Vintages)

2014 Cabernet Sauvignon – Napa Valley, California Introduced to this one by our golf pro from Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club. Smooth and full bodied you might detected a scent of dark cherry. It was a hit at our lamb dinner party but a fine pairing for any red meat. Produced by The Delicato Family Vineyards which has been producing fine wine for over 90 years. White Copper Moon Pinot Grigio – Moonlight Harvest – $10.95

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada I confess I did not buy this, left over from a dinner party. It was one of those parties where I needed an alcohol free night but I knew the leftovers were going to be sooo good and when I opened the fridge door, there it was staring at me. Barely a glass missing from the bottle…I was thinking that one glass of Pinot Grigio could still be considered alcohol free? Right??

Damn, it was pretty good. Smooth, refreshing, hints of apple and melon and some body to it. I hate to say it but I polished off the bottle. I might just have to pick up some more for one of those fish dinner nights. Bubbles Astoria Prosecco – $14.95

Italy What better way to spend a hot summer afternoon on the deck than with a chilled Prosecco out of a rather pretty bottle. Nice, light, dry with a fruity aroma – just all around enjoyable. PORT Fonseca Porto 2011 – $22.95 (LCBO Vintages)

Late Bottled Vintage – Unfiltered This is the best follow up to a dinner with some good solid reds. No hints of vanilla or hazelnut that you find in Tawny’s and Ruby’s. Just a concentration of richness of the best bottle you had that night. This is why I love Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) over the other two types of ports. Bourbon & Whiskey Woodford Reserve – Kentucky Straight Bourbon It was love at first sip! How appropriate to be introduced to Woody after coming off the prestigious Dye Course at French Lick Resort. Every foursome that comes off the Dye Course is presented with a beautiful metal container, with images of the course on it. Inside you will find a mickey of Woody, 4 shot glasses and 4 cigars. How good is that! A brilliant honey amber in color, full bodied and smooth, hint of orange, maple syrup, maybe some vanilla, a little citrus, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and warm finish! The Woodford Reserve Distillery has been around since 1812. It’s no wonder that they got it and got it good. So many awards and acclaims. The love affair continued… Double Oaked Woodford Reserve – $72.95 Of course I try to get mine at the Duty Free at about $40.00 US. All of the yummy flavours from above but with a twice barrelled process just makes it richer, smoother and even more flavourful. Enjoyed my regular Woody and would not hesitate to have it again but if Double Oaked is available it is the one for me. Soooooooooooooo good!

September 2017