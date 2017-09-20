Irma was bad! But just maybe not as bad in all parts of Florida as some may think!

The signs at the Florida border on major highways give a welcome from Gov. Rick Scott with his campaign motto: “Florida – open for business.”

There could be an asterisk to the statement that applies to Northeast Florida and Jacksonville, followed by the words, “especially the golf courses.”

Golf is played year-round in the Sunshine State but it’s never better than in the Northeast in the fall, when the heat and humidity start trending towards more comfortable levels. It’s one of the peak travel seasons for golf / tourism and there’s no better time for those in Southern Ontario to take advantage of Air Canada’s daily flights from Toronto to Jacksonville.

Hurricane Irma was barely a blip on the golf landscape from Amelia Island to Palm Coast, with almost all of the world-class facilities in between – St. Augustine, Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach and the Jacksonville Beaches — closing for a few days at the most before re-opening.

“We got CNNed” as one insider put it. “Nowhere near as bad as they made it out to be!”

“We learned a lot from Hurricane Matthew,” said Ponte Vedra Inn and Club director of golf Bruce Mohler of the 2016 storm. “This time we had assets in place, a good plan and we kept our closure to a minimum.”

Two days after the storm passed through the Jacksonville area, the Ponte Vedra Club opened its Lagoon Course, the next day, the Ocean Course opened. Most other facilities quickly followed suit.

“Jacksonville/Northeast Florida Strong,” is a phrase that fits when it comes to its golf courses.

Also up and running with minimal delays are the two World Golf Hall of Fame courses, the Slammer & Squire and the King & Bear (the latter is the only golf course co-designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus); the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley and two of the three Omni Amelia Island Plantation courses, Oak Marsh and Long Point.

The Oak Marsh course, which winds through majestic oaks and picturesque wetlands, opened its front nine earlier this week and the back nine will open on Sept. 22. The Ocean Links course opening is pending and Long Point will be fully operational by Sept. 25.

The timing will be good for travelers when it comes to the Amelia Island Plantation. Golf packages there are starting at $538 for three nights’ accommodations and three rounds of golf.

The TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, the home of the Players Championship, will open later this fall. But the PGA Tour Academy, recently renovated to double its size, is open for private and group lessons.

A couple of Stay & Play Packages that you want to consider that include the stoic TPC Sawgrass Course!

The TPC Sawgrass Golf Experience

Includes: Deluxe room accommodations, 2 night stay required, breakfast daily per player, transportation to golf course, Forecaddie for Dye’s Valley and PLAYERS Stadium (excludes gratuity), Golf bag storage at the resort, cart, range balls, access to Cabana Beach Club, resort fitness facility.One round per player on:

THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (Home of THE PLAYERS)

Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass

The TPC Sawgrass Golf Experience: $492/room per night + $25/room daily resort fee + 10.5% tax

The TPC Sawgrass PLAYERS Stadium Golf Experience

Includes: Deluxe room accommodations, 2 night stay required, breakfast daily per player, transportation to golf course, Forecaddie for THE PLAYERS Stadium (excludes gratuity), Golf bag storage at the resort, cart, range balls, access to Cabana Beach Club, resort fitness facility. One round per player on:

THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (Home of THE PLAYERS)

THE PLAYERS Stadium Experience: $569/room per night + $25/room daily resort fee + 10.5% tax

For more information on the above packages contact Gary Goedecke 904-280-7051 or email gary.goedecke@marriott.com

Also set to open is the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, the Nicklaus design that has been closed since Hurricane Matthew.

Its grand re-opening is scheduled for October 21 and its six holes with a view of the Atlantic Ocean are among the 39 holes in Northeast Florida that are on either the Ocean or the Intracoastal Waterway, the most “coastal golf” holes in the state.

In the meantime, the Hammock Beach Conservatory Course is open, with stay and play packages available.

Playing the Slammer & Squire or King & Bear also can include a trip to the World Golf Hall of Fame, which is featuring exhibits honoring the induction class of 2017 – Davis Love III, Ian Woosnam, Lorena Ochoa, Meg Mallon and Henry Longhurst. They will be formally inducted during ceremonies in New York on Sept. 26, during the week of the Presidents Cup but their personal exhibits, with trophies, medals, clubs and other artifacts, are already on display in St. Augustine.

There are also plentiful options for affordable public golf in Northeast Florida, such as Eagle Landing in Orange Park, Jacksonville’s largest bedroom community; South Hampton, the St. Johns Golf and Country Club and Cimarrone, just north of St. Augustine and located within a few miles of each other; the challenging Palmer-designed Golf Club of North Hampton in Fernandina Beach; and the Windsor Parke Golf Club, the Bent Creek Golf Club and the Hidden Hills Golf Club, all located less than 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville.

Hidden Hills was the first Palmer-designed course in Jacksonville and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The good news about having so many options is that the decision on where to play and where to stay can be made by visiting one web site: www.florida-golf.org. The site is the digital home for Florida’s First Coast of Golf (which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary as the area’s top golf tourism agency), and contains information on travel, hotels, courses and resorts.

The site not only gives the vitals on golf and how to get there but information can be found about the area’s night life and restaurants.

There’s an on line system for booking tee times, stay-and-play packages at golf resorts and room nights at other selected hotels in the area. There are in-depth scouting reports on the golf courses, with video, maps, history lessons and the closest hotels to each course.

There’s even a guide to the best breweries and pubs in the area.

Northeast Florida and Jacksonville have laid out the welcome mat. And as they say, y’all come.

