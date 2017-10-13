In keeping with the theme of my most recent Bama adventure it will probably come as no surprise that some new wines were discovered along the way. Most in some fine dining establishments and we will tell you a little about them too!
|Parducci Small Lot Cabernet Sauvignon – 2014
Here is a California Cab that you will want to give a swirl or two too! I discovered this beauty while dining on a mouth-watering filet in the clubhouse at Farlinks Golf Club at Pursell Farms. Parducci Winery is a small family run winery based in Ukiah, Mendocino County in California, currently celebrating 85 years.
This is a very smooth member of the Parducci Small Lot, rich in flavours of currant, plum and vanilla.
|Kings Ridge Oregon Pinto Noir – 2015
In Mobile Bay we were treated to a fine dinner at Dauphins with panoramic views of Mobile Bay. A superb seafood dinner was accompanied by a distinctive Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Beautiful raspberry and cherry flavors, solid on the pallet, intense flavors and aromas.
|Trim Cabernet Sauvignon – 2012
Perhaps my favorite meal of the Alabama adventure was in the lower level of Auburn’s Amsterdam Café. Coming down the stairs to a myriad of wines, you knew it was going to be a night to behold. From the apps to yet another filet, and yes, the filet was the influence of another fine Cab – TRIM. Spicy black fruit flavors which I love, yet only moderately fruity. Hints of chocolate and mocha provide a nice aroma to this sleek and supple red, full bodied to the taste.
Other Wines from other places…
| REDS
First Press – $25.95 Canadian $ (LCBO Vintages)
Introduced to this one by our golf pro from Blue Mtn. Golf & Country Club. Smooth and full bodied you might detected a scent of dark cherry. It was a hit at our lamb dinner party but a fine pairing for any red meat. Produced by The Delicato Family Vineyards which has been producing fine wine for over 90 years.
|Convento San Francisco 2010 – Tempranillo Blend – $20.95 (LCBO Vintages) 91 Points Wine Advocate, Spain
Another very dry yet full bodied and very polished to the pallet. Give it a sniff before your first sip. They try to tell you there are hints of truffles. Ok, can buy that, but then they add mushrooms and decayed leaves over a core of ripe fruit! Who the hell would want to smell that! My take on the scent is more like “yummy.” For what it is worth, Robert Parker gives it 91 points.
| WHITE
Columbia Crest Grand Estates Chardonnay 2014 – $18.00
In keeping with my promise to try more whites this may have not been the best choice to have with the most awesome pasta and muscles I have ever made. Definitely full bodied and buttery as they claim but a little too sweet for me. Almost butterscotchish. Closer to a desert wine for my liking. Not one that I will be rushing out to buy.
| BUBBLES
Astoria Prosecco – $14.95
What better way to spend a hot summer afternoon on the deck than with a chilled Prosecco out of a rather pretty bottle. Nice, light, dry with a fruity aroma – just all around enjoyable.
| PORT
Pocas Jr. LBV Port 2009 – $21.75
Intense dep red in color, solid red and black fruits, full bodied with dense aromas. Ideal accompaniment to deserts. Ours just happened to be an ice cream birthday cake of chocolate hazelnut, oreo cookie. More please.

October 2017