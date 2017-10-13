Parducci Small Lot Cabernet Sauvignon – 2014

Here is a California Cab that you will want to give a swirl or two too! I discovered this beauty while dining on a mouth-watering filet in the clubhouse at Farlinks Golf Club at Pursell Farms. Parducci Winery is a small family run winery based in Ukiah, Mendocino County in California, currently celebrating 85 years.

This is a very smooth member of the Parducci Small Lot, rich in flavours of currant, plum and vanilla.