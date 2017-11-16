Hosting venue of the French Open since 1991, a key step in the European Tour calendar, this golf course combines the traditional feel of a links with the modern features of target golf.
Slick greens, vast undulating fairways with innumerable links-style bunkers are waiting for you. They will require golfers to use every club in the bag.
Le Golf National Hole 2, Albatrose Course, France – Home of the Ryder Cup 2018
