Gloria Golf Club, the only 45 hole golf complex in Turkey. The three courses meander through the natural pine trees and lakes of the Gloria estate.

The New Course has hosted the European Senior and Challenge Tour events PGA of Europe events and the World Amateur Championships and the Old Course has hosted over 20 International Professional and Amateur Championships. The Verde Select Course is one of the top nine-hole courses in all Europe.

http://www.gloria.com.tr/en/golf