Jack’s Point Golf course is one of the most visually spectacular in the world with a backdrop of 2300 vertical metres of the Remarkables mountain range. As an 18 hole par 72 championship course it offers golfers an exciting challenge with five tee positions to choose from, providing all golfers an unforgettable golf experience.

Jack’s Point is only 20 minutes from downtown Queenstown, the course is open for all visitors to enjoy 7 days a week in season. While this is a private course, we welcome the opportunity to show case our championship course to the golfing fraternity.

https://www.jackspoint.com/golf/

https://www.newzealand.com/ie/