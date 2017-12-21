The Green Monkey, designed by Tom Fazio, is an ultra-exclusive 72 par, 7,343-yard golf course in Barbados. Carved from an old limestone quarry, the exposed rock faces form dramatic contrasts to the lush, rolling greens of the fairways and offer tremendous elevation change – a once in a lifetime experience that is simply not to be missed.

Sandy Lane is a luxury golf resort in Barbados that offers some of the best golf in the world, with three golf courses, The Old Nine, The Country Club and the world-renowned Green Monkey – you will be enchanted by the spectacular natural beauty of the terrain and the stunning views of Barbados’ platinum coastline.

http://www.sandylane.com/barbados-golf/green-monkey-golf-course/