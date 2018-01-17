Delivering More of What YOU Want – Great Deals on Product and Travel

Plus FREE PARKING

Kick Off to the Canadian Golf Season at the Toronto Star Golf & Travel Show

February 23 – 25, 2018

Golfers will be flocking to the International Centre, just up the road form Pearson Airport, to kick off their golf season once again. The move to this venue with over 6,000 FREE PARKING spots plus the addition of 5 major golf retailers from around the Province has proven to be very popular.

With the cold and blistery winter that we have been enduring – golf escapes to warmer winter climates will be on everyone’s mind. We invite you all to come around to visit the Traveling Golfer and our collection of associated partners who will be offering up great packages to all parts of the world.

We are going to have a lot of fun at this year’s show. Our Hooters girls will be with us again and we will have a collection of give-aways courtesy of our partners – many trips as usual but in addition we will have products from Tour Edge Exotics, hats and clubs, Caddy Pro – NHL logoed golf bags, Bag Boy Travel cover and more!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Golf Course Owners Association will put some spring in your step with their ‘Spring Into Golf’ 5000 FREE Round Giveaway! For more details click here www.springintogolf.ca

Be sure to check out the Giant Auction where you will find many more opportunities to get some great deals on more rounds.

Who doesn’t want to try out the hottest new golf products on the market? As of right now some of the the major manufacturers that will be on the Driving Range are: Tour Edge, Wilson, Mizuno, Ping and Cobra. No doubt that there will be a few more before he doors open on the 23rd.

It has been said that “if you don’t have a swing – it don’t mean a thing” so help yourself improve your own game. Come pick up some free pointers at the Teaching and Demo Stage.

If you are good, or at least think you are, you can test your skills at the Putting Contest or if there is some “show” in your game you can compete in the Long Drive Contest.

Cash For Clubs

Who wouldn’t want to have an Uncle Ross in his or her life? Do you have some clubs that you no longer want or just don’t work anymore? Uncle Ross will take them and give you CASH! Clubs are valued by the Global Golf Value Guide. You will have to bring your clubs to the show and register them for which there will be a $3.00 fee. For more information visit the Toronto Golf Show website or email Uncle Ross directly at uncrosgolf@gmail.com.

With it still being the middle of winter those looking to get away from the cold will have plenty of warm winter destinations and resorts to visit with at the show and figure out where to go to really get a jump on the golf season.

You will also find a selection exhibitors from the Caribbean, Florida, North and South Carolina, Mexico and even a member of the Pebble Beach family in Poppy Hills. For those looking a little closer to home and perhaps for a summer getaway you will have a collection from New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio! But don’t forget Canada eh! East Coast, West Coast and of course Ontario offers great golf!

Tickets available at www.torontogolfshow.com

For $4.00 off regular adult admission, but sure to use the Traveling Golfer Coupon – see below!