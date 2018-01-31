Maybe it doesn’t make sense to slow down your club speed after all. SuperSpeed Golf (superspeedgolf.com) would like to help you quicken your swing speed with a training aid that has three colour-coded sticks: one 20 per cent lighter than your driver, another 10 per cent lighter and one five per cent heavier. More than 30 PGA Tour pros are using the training device.

“What we’ve found is heavy is actually the exact opposite of what you want to do to train speed,” a SuperSpeed Golf spokesman said. “Olympic athletes train speed with decreased resistance, they train strength with heavy resistance. If we’re looking at speed, lighter is the key.”