Can’t wait to try out Gi1 (geni1.com), what’s being called “the world’s first smart golf ball.” Using an app, you can see metrics that help you fix your putting … I did have a chance to try Elixr golf balls, from a Buffalo company OnCore (oncoregolf.com), which I have a feeling you’ll be hearing plenty about in the coming years. It was on Golf Digest’s Hot List in 2017

Also liked the Golf Elevator, a gadget that’s like a kickstand. It raises your club’s grip about six inches up off the turf. It screws into the vent hole in the top of any grip in seconds … Among the other products we got a look at: The Gimmie (a golf bag beer glass), Skin sunscreen (skinsunscreen.com) and Lamkin grips.