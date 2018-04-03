By BIG DOG TIM BAINES

They get you with the catchprase: “The most fun you can have with your pants on.”

I’ve got to admit, I wear Loudmouth pants on the golf course. It’s not for the attention, but I love the vibrant colours, they make me feel good – always.

Legendary John Daly put Loudmouth, the apparel company that’s not afraid to be loud and proud with its bold flashy colours, on the map.

“The cool thing about Loudmouth is you can get dressed in the dark and you’re still going to match,” Daly told me in an interview. “Loudmouth is a reflection of a really cool lifestyle. We have a lot of fun. It’s just a blast knowing that you’re going to have something new – it’s not the same old khaki, black or navy blue that most of the guys wear on tour.

“People don’t realize back in the 1960s how colourful the game was — the pants Johnny Miller wore, the bright Sansabelts a lot of the players wore. We’ve taken it to another level.”

One big change for the company’s line of pants this year: Loudmouth’s clothing fabric, which had been cotton, is a lighter material that doesn’t fade, shrink or wrinkle.

“Last year we introduced a small offering of a poly fabric to test the market,” said Loudmouth founder/designer Scott (Woody) Woodworth. “John Daly and our customers loved it so much that we decided to make StretchTech Poly the new standard.”

There’s an obvious synergy between Daly, who started wearing Loudmouth clothing in 2009, and “Woody.”

Said Woodworth: “Stores thought it was too crazy, but once they saw John Daly show up in it, they thought, ‘You know, I’ll bring some of this stuff in, for sure.’

“There’s the old joke, ‘Those are like my uncle’s golf pants.’ When I started playing more golf in the 1990s and early 2000s, I wanted to be like that. Golf is so serious. The last thing I want to do is wear the same thing I wore to the office. Remember pictures of Bob Hope, that’s what I wanted to be like. I couldn’t find any of that so I just made my own pair (of pants). When I played golf with them, so many guys came up to me and said, ‘Oh, that’s so awesome, where did you get those?’ So I decided to start the company.”

After Woodworth produced a pair of powder blue pants with Bugs Bunny on them, the company took flight.

“There are some people who look at you and run the other way,” said Woodworth. “But it’s just an icebreaker to talk to people who also want to have fun. It’s a great way to make friends.”

Among this year’s new Loudmouth pant offerings: Flamingo Bay, Peaches and Cream, Melons, Wedding Crashers, Corned Beef, Toucan, Midnight Lagoon, Shooting Stars, Tahiti, You Jane and Hunnids. Just released is a design, Ace, made for golfers who have a hole-in-one.

I told you that I wear Loudmouth, I should tell you that my Little Dog counterpart also likes to have some fun with his pants on!

Get a pair of your very own at www.loudmouth.com

0

April 2018