This is a Wonder Drug for ME!!!

Anyone who played golf with me last fall or this past January would remember me coming off the course and looking for time and a place to ice my left knee down.

NO MORE…I have been on INSTAFLEX for about two months now after it appeared on my Instagram feed. They say that “you will feel the difference in one week,” I did! But for me the real test would be after I played my first round or two of golf!

Instaflex passed with flying colors. I just played six rounds over two weeks and one stretch four days in a row. No pain, no swelling and no need to ice down.

Who doesn’t have bad knees? Or know someone who does? Instaflex visuals immediately caught my attention. I sent the information to my sister-in-law Penny who is a nurse and asked for her 2 cents. In a nutshell she thought it would not hurt, had some good stuff in it, in particular she pointed out Turmeric, the Indian wonder spice or supplement that reduces inflammation…and likely worth a try. She did say to check with my doctor and of course I did not!

This golf season is going to be so much more fun! Thank you Instaflex.

https://www.instaflex.com/

May 2018