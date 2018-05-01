By BIG DOG TIM BAINES

Loudmouth Golf is at it again – loud and lovable.

The leader in bold and bright golf and sports fan apparel, has unveiled its 2018 summer line – with 12 vibrant new patterns.

Here’s what they’ve got:

Swilcan Burn – If there were a definition in the dictionary for golf pants, this would appear.

Ace – Do you have a hole-in-one? The official hole-in-one club pant.

Razzberry Swirl – Does anyone else wonder why bright blue popsicles were “raspberry” flavoured? This pattern evokes psychedelic sherbet swirls of mango and blue raspberry.

Strokes – The perfect blend of fine art and fashion in a classy golf or yacht pant.

Baffing Spoon – A tropical colour palette of antique Hawaiian art representing golf with vintage clubs, balls and flagsticks.

Skull Garden – Skulls have been one of Loudmouth’s most popular patterns. Wear these to channel your favorite rock album cover.

19th Hole (coming May 2018) – Some Loudmouth designs have been banned at private clubs.This pattern is classy, loud and country-club approved. And who doesn’t love the 19th Hole?

Woodystock (coming May 2018) – The hippies of 1969 were much different than the millennial hippie. This rainbow bright, tie-dye, pattern complete with peace signs was made for the latter. If you can remember it, you weren’t there.

Waikiki (coming May, 2018) – Just like its namesake, Loudmouth’s 2018 pin-up girl design is hot, a throwback to vintage Hawaii.

Hotel Lobby (coming June, 2018) – Who hasn’t walked into a fancy hotel lobby and thought, “Wow, I really want to wear this carpet pattern on my pants?” Bonus: Paisley is known to hide stains … less washing, more wearing.

Frankfurter (coming June, 2018) – How can you not love hot dogs on pants?

Jungle Bogey (coming June, 2018) – If a dance party broke out in the jungle, you’d be appropriately dressed. Featuring psychedelic colours, and tiger stripes, this one is fierce.

Loudmouth also offers made-to-order clothing, which lets customers customize the waist size and length of their garment to provide the ultimate fit. For more information check out www.loudmouthgolf.com.

0

May 2018