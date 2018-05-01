By BIG DOG TIM BAINES

Six LPGA wins and just 20 years old? Canadian Brooke Henderson is already one of the best women’s golfers on the planet – and it starts from the feet up.

Henderson, who’s from small-town Smiths Falls – a bit less than an hour outside of Ottawa – wears Skechers golf shoes and apparel.

With an excellent reputation for comfortable everyday shoes, for five years now Skechers has been making a name for itself on the golf course.

“We’ve been making really comfortable shoes for a long time,” said Lafe Christopherson, Skechers VP Performance Division. “We have a policy where any customer can write into the company. For years, we’d been getting requests: ‘Hey, you guys should make a golf shoe. I wear my Skechers to the golf course, I take them off, put on something really uncomfortable – I can’t wait to take them back off so I can put my Skechers back on and drive home.’

“As we started our Performance division, we were building Performance running shoes, we were building Performance walking shoes, we thought, ‘Hey, here’s our chance to build a golf shoe.’ It was one or two shoes we got out there, we weren’t sure how it was going to check. Instantly, it was a success. “We’ve grown it from two men’s styles to 14 in men’s and eight or nine in women’s now. The line has filled out quite nicely.”

It’s not easy breaking into the golf shoe market – there’s plenty of competition, but Skechers is making an impact.

“The product has done all the work,” said Christopherson. “Everybody around us is like, ‘How did you guys get in?’ We didn’t do anything extra or special, but the product worked.”

Skechers launched a Relaxed Fit in the shoes this year and also has an extra-wide program, along with plus-fit sizes 14-16.

“We wanted to make sure we offered a truly athletic shoe for everybody,” said Christopherson. “We’re probably more successful as far as launch goes in women’s than we were with men’s. That’s based on the colours and the patterns. The girls come in and they don’t buy one pair, they buy four pairs.

Skechers also has some attractive apparel on the market.

“It’s the same type of philosophy – the comfort, performance, quality and value are there,” said Anna Amador, VP Marketing. “And we’re not afraid of colour.”

For more info, check out skechers.com, click on the Performance dropdown.

