Located in the heart of Provence, this internationally-renowned 18-hole golf course was designed by Michel Gayon and opened in August 1992.

Set under the impressive Rocher de Roquebrune rock, which glows a flamboyant red at sunset, the course winds around the river and a series of water obstacles, among dry garrigue, veteran oaks and umbrella pines.

http://www.st-endreol.com/en/page/var-golf-provence-hotel.4.html