Tough Walking Courses too Boot!

What are the good people that create these courses thinking?? Don’t get me wrong, I love to walk but the greater percentage of golfers that travel to play golf, are over 50, many over 60, and I hate to admit it but, yup, me too! This is golf in its purest form – yes it is and the caddies I get that part too, I love having a caddy and certainly don’t mind paying for the caddies and I am happy to have him carry the bags.

On a recent walking only outing, and thankfully it was my last round of a weeklong golf trip, I noticed that my left knee which had had some minor surgery flared up during the round. Needless to say the rest of the round was on tender tootsie’s and my swing somewhat reflected that.

What is so wrong about having options?! Maybe one cart for the group? Really what damage does a golf cart do with such huge puffy wheels anyway?

Imagine if this had been stop number one of a weeklong golf vacation. The whole week would have been ruined and of course just like any other knuckled head, if I am there I am going to play and guess what? That knee was only going to get worse!

For those that don’t know, it is a fact that 80% of golfers that travel to play golf are over 50! The percentage of under 50 and especially millennials are not coming to pay the big bucks to play these courses…they are going to Topgolf!

Think about it you golf course owners that believe mandatory anything is in! Choices, make it comfortable and more fun – you and golf will benefit!

Some of the walking only courses are: Bandon Dunes, Erin Hills, Bethpage Black, Straits Course at Whistling Straits, Cabot Links, Ocean Course at Kiawah and Chambers Bay to name a few.

June 2018