Lighthouse Golf Course is designed by the famous ex-Ryder Cup Captain – Ian Woosnam. The championship golf course is of a “links” design. Contributing to the stunning scenery are the outstanding natural landscapes around which Ian Woosnam has created a brilliant selection of holes. The golf course offers an exciting challenge to both professional players and amateurs alike. All of whom are most welcome to test their skills.

