The Green Spring Golf Course has many water hazards to negotiate on the course, and some good course management is needed to secure a good score. You might find yourself wanting to tee off a couple extra balls just to see if you can cut the corner to the green on hole 15. This course will leave you with plenty of great stories and a deep desire to return for another chance to try again.

The golf course is a pleasure to play and offers a excellent test of golf including, two of arguably the best holes in all of Utah. These two holes feature breathtaking shots over a deep red-rock canyon, with stunning backdrops of the 10,000 foot Pine Valley Mountain and views of Red Cliffs State Park Recreation Area.

https://www.redrockgolftrail.com/green-spring-golf-course/