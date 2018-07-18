Located next to the Beckenbauer Golf Course in Penning, the Porsche Golf Course is also designed by Germany’s world-class golfer Bernhard Langer.

The course (par 71) is completely flat and its approximately 65 hectare with majestic tress that adorning the course. The Porsche Golf Course is given a special touch by the often extreme contouring of the fairways. In addition to a classic 90° dogleg, the 13th hole is particularly interesting. The 145 metre long par 3 has its green on a peninsula. It’s a spectacular but manageable drive to the flag. A concluding challenge is presented by the 18th hole – a long par 4 with a difficult last shot over the water to a well-protected green.

https://www.quellness-golf.com/en/golf/golf-courses/porsche-golf-course/