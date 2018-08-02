Osmo Patch

“Works while you are sleeping”

So maybe at my age I shouldn’t be romping through fields after Golden Retrievers and jumping across ditches just because I can! One jump too many, I heard a pop and all of a sudden the back of my knee had swollen to 2-3 times its regular size. Acupuncture, massage and stretching and ice etc. was keeping it under control but in traveling as much as I do I was looking for something more. It was a while later that I actually found out that this inflammation had a name – Baker’s Cyst!

Just like everyone else these days what do you do when you want to learn more? Google it, right!?!

That is how I came across Osmo Patch, and I have to tell you that after playing rounds at Whistling Straits and Chambers Bay, mountain goat tracks that are walking only unless you beg, borrow and steal of course – the back of my left knee ballooned.

What is a baker’s cyst?

So if you don’t know, a Baker Cyst can be painful, mine fortunately is not until really inflamed. This swelling occurs due to the build-up of synovial fluid inside a small sac known as a bursa. If you are not already familiar, a bursa is a small balloon like structure found throughout the body and acts as a cushion between bones, tendons and muscles.

When this condition develops, synovial fluid (which is normally contained in a tough capsule that encases the knee joint) collects in a bursa and bulges behind the knee.

If left untreated it is possible for it to rupture. A ruptured baker’s cyst may then cause the collected synovial fluid to transfer and travel down the calf muscles of the legs. This can then trigger rapid swelling of the leg which may then cause further complications. You don’t want that to happen.

The OSMO Patch is a natural, drug free non-invasive alternative. Easy to use, the patch draws fluid from the swelling and works while you are sleeping! Simply stick the OSMO Patch over the affected area prior to going to sleep where they can then go to work removing fluid and stimulating blood flow continually throughout the night while you sleep. Then when you wake up in the morning the used patch is removed and simply discarded.

For me it is not something that I need every day, just when I feel necessary. I have been using it for about two months now and am pleased enough with it that I felt I should share!

It is an Australian based product but available throughout North America – you can find a distributer on their site.

www.osmopatch.com

0

August 2018