By: Tim Baines

Founded in 1953 by one of the game’s greatest golfers, the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment brand is back in Canada.

Seventy-two years after Hogan captured his first and only professional victory in Canada – winning the Winnipeg Canadian Professional Golf Open in 1946 – the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has introduced a line of new iron sets, wedges and accessories that Canadian golfers can get their hands on.

Highlighting the 2018 Ben Hogan line of products are the new, re-engineered Ben Hogan Edge forged, game-enhancement irons, modeled after one of golf’s most successful iron sets and designed to provide the rare combination of “feel with forgiveness.”

Three-time PGA Tour winner J.J. Henry played with Ben Hogan irons when he competed in the RBC Canadian Open in late July at Glen Abbey.

Products like the Ben Hogan Edge Irons are shipped direct to consumers in Canada for $735 (U.S. dollars) per seven-piece set (4-iron to pitching wedge).

As part of its international re-launch, Ben Hogan Golf has created a unique factory-direct purchase and shipping program. Ben Hogan Golf provides short-term financing with no interest, allowing golfers to pay for their new clubs over a period of time. Players can Trade-Up their old equipment to offset the costs.

For more info, go to www.BenHoganGolf.com.

August 2018