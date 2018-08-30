Designed in 1995 by architect Cabell Robinson, the route of Amelkis Golf is one of Morocco’s most selective golf layout, with some technical difficulties that will appeal to a golfer’s sense of strategic play.
Amelkis Golf Club currently has 27 holes which will soon increase to 36.
Amelkis Golf Resort, Morocco
