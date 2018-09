Renowned for its superb golf, Real Club Sevilla Golf is recognised as one of Europe’s greatest golf courses. Major worldwide events support its prestige, consolidating it as one of the best international golf courses.

It features a Clubhouse, Sports Club, Kids Club, bar and a restaurant.

Real Club Sevilla Golf has hosted major international tournaments such as: World Cup 2004, Andalusia Open in 2009, Spanish Open in 2008, 2010 and 2012.

http://sevillagolf.com/en/home-2/