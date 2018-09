Ian Woosnam is not only one of the world’s greatest and most experienced golfers, but has also proven his exemplary design talent on a range of new courses around the world. The most recent of these projects in association with European Golf Design (EGD), is the Lighthouse course. The Lighthouse course is the major championship winning golfer’s first project in Bulgaria.

http://www.lighthousegolfresort.com/

0

September 2018