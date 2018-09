Samanah Golf & Country Club is one of the newest courses in Marrakech, and provides a terrific test of golf against a breathtaking backdrop provided by the snow capped Atlas Mountains.

Designed by the Nicklaus Design company this desert style course is sure to become a firm favourite amongst all those that visit Marrakech on their next golf holiday to Morocco. The course also boasts a David Leadbetter golf academy.

http://samanah.golf-club-marrakech.com/