Designed by Harry Vardon in 1910, this course has remained true to its original layout and is the ideal place to play golf all year round.

Located in the stunning landscape of the Moor Park estate on the Hertfordshire / Middlesex borders and proudly featured on the top 100 Golf Courses website, Sandy Lodge has been home to notable members in golfing history and is a proud host to many prestigious tournaments.

As a guest, you will enjoy a warm welcome, great golf and a taste of life at Sandy Lodge. With the perfect blend of friendly surroundings, a superb clubhouse and a first class, inland links course, Sandy Lodge is more than just one of many.

http://www.sandylodge.co.uk/home

September 2018