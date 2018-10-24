Believe it or not a Canadian Organization – Congratulations Fairmont Chateau Whistler – North American Golf Resort of the Year!

Golf Destination of the Year – Scottsdale Arizona

Just last week at the 21st International Golf Travel market in Slovenia in front of an audience of over 1,300 international tourism delegates, for the first time ever a Canadian Resort received the prestigious North American Golf Resort of the Year by IAGTO – the International Association of Golf Tour Operators. IAGTO is considered the global tourism organization for the golf industry. The award, voted on by 682 golf tour operators based in 62 countries, recognizes the industry’s best based on the following criteria: customer satisfaction; quality of golf courses and accommodation; value for money; support from suppliers, tourist boards & airlines; professional conduct of suppliers; and accessibility to tee times.

The definitive mountain golf resort, Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club celebrated 25 years of operation in 2018.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged as the best golf resort in North America,” stated Norman Mastalir, managing director at Fairmont Chateau Whistler. “For 25 years, we’ve strived to elevate the mountain golf experience for our guests and we are delighted to put Canadian golf on the map.”

Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club has received numerous accolades in recent years including:

Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Certification – Recognizing environmental responsibility.

Travel + Leisure – #1 Best Resort for Buddy Trips and #1 Most Underrated Course (Canada)

Condé Nast Traveler – #1 Golf Resort in Canada

GOLF Digest – 4 1/2 Star Award Winner, Best Places to Play

Great Golf Resorts of the World Links Magazine – Best of Golf Awards

Score Golf Magazine – Best Canadian Public Golf Courses, #1 Resort Course in British Columbia, and Best Scenery in British Columbia

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler golf course presents a fun and challenging experience for players of all levels. It drapes along the foothills and lower slopes of Blackcomb Mountain, traversing creeks, ponds, granite outcroppings and thick stands of ancient Douglas fir. Along the way it thrills players with dramatic shot-making opportunities, spectacular mountain vistas and exceptional opportunities for wildlife viewing. This Audubon-certified course was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and opened in 1993.

For more information visit www.fairmont.com/whistler/golf/ or call the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Shop at (604) 938-2092

Fairmont Chateau Whistler is nestled at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, a chateau-style hotel with luxurious rooms, a wide array of dining options, in addition to the award winning golf a full-service spa. Opened in 1989 with 539 guestrooms and 32,000 square feet of meeting space, this mountain resort is the ideal location for a leisure stay as well as meetings and incentive programs.

For more information on luxury Whistler getaways and special offers, please call Fairmont Chateau Whistler at 1-800 606-8244 or visit online at www.fairmont.com/whistler.

Scottsdale Selected IAGTO North American Golf Destination of the Year

With cacti-studded Sonoran Desert landscapes lining courses across the City and 330-plus days of sunshine, Scottsdale ranks as a premier place for both leisurely rounds and championship play. Courses that have graced headlines include TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, host of the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, drawing more than 600,000 spectators annually and Troon North Pinnacle Course, named No. 25 on Golf Magazine’s 2016-17 “Top 100 You Can Play in the U.S.” list.

“Scottsdale is honored to be named 2019’s North American Golf Destination of the year,” said Nicole Krekeler, Experience Scottsdale tourism manager. “We are proud to offer visitors more than 51 resort and public golf courses within our desert oasis, where more than 8 million rounds of golf are played each year. This award from IAGTO bolsters Scottsdale’s position as a premier golf destination, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of providing visitors from near and far with some of the best rounds of golf found in the region.”

Scottsdale and golf became synonymous nearly 100 years ago, as visitors chipped and putted from oiled dirt courses under towering Camelback Mountain. Celebrities like Bing Crosby followed shortly thereafter, paving the way for a golden era that heralded golf gods such as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Today, Scottsdale has grown into an urban escape and swung its way into the Golf Hall of Fame with 1,223 holes spread across 51 courses within its city limits, and an additional 156 courses sprinkled across its Valley of the Sun neighbors. When combined with 70 hotels and resorts, 800 restaurants and a year-round median average temperature of 71 degrees, Scottsdale is an unparalleled golf destination.

Find more information about Scottsdale golf and leisure travel t ExperienceScottsdale.com and ExperienceScottsdaleGolf.com.

October 2018