Wow!! Tour Edge has just launched the EXS line up. I have a hard time believing that Tour Edge could improve on its Hot Launch 3 Driver that I have had in my bag since last January. Having said that I know better than to put anything past Tour Edge President and Master Club Designer, David Glod, who may be the most knowledgeable in the industry when it comes to putting a golf club together.

If he says that with the new Tour Edge EXS line that Pound for Pound, Nothing Else Comes Close, I believe him!

The New EXS Driver is one for everyone! “Ultra-Premium” and “Ultra-Performance” for the golfers who want both in a Driver. Also Ultra Affordable at only $299.00 US.

As Glod describes it, “This is the most technology we have ever been able to fit into a design. And each one works in concert with one another to provide the best performing driver possible. The shapes are beautiful, and we utilize only the finest in materials and components.”

400 cc club head boasting a thinner and lighter TSP 910 beta titanium faceplate.

Interchangeable weights to manipulate spin, launch and ball flight.

Adjustable hosel – plus or minus 2 degrees.

3 upright lie angle settings.

RollFace Technology expands the sweet spot.

SlipStream sole allows for faster clubhead speed which equals more distance.

For an up close and personal interview on the philosophy behind the new EXS product watch the firsthand video interview below with David Glod and The Hackers Paradise – Why EXS is revolutionary to the golf industry and where it fits in today’s marketplace.

State-of-the-Art Iron Innovation Featured in New Exotics EXS Irons

The loaded-with-technology EXS Irons feature a forged Cup Face with state-of-the-art SpiderWeb VFT Technology for expanded sweet spots, a hollow-body design on long irons and an undercut design on short irons that incorporates LaunchPad technology behind the face for optimal launch, a 19-gram Tungsten weight for extreme toe weighting and a Ramped Sole for faster clubhead speed through the turf.

Exotics EXS Fairway Metal and Hybrid

The loaded-with-technology fairway metals and hybrids both feature a Flight Tuning System that features interchangeable weights, Cup Face Technology with Variable Face Thickness (VFT Technology) for an expanded sweet spot, improved SlipStream™ Sole for faster clubhead speed through the turf and the new Fairway metal features a multi-material usage of Carbon Fiber for ideal weight distribution.

I know that I can’t wait to hit the new Tour Edge EXS line up. I know that if you try it too you will be convinced that Tour Edge is for you! Priced as it is, it is by far Golf’s Most Solid Investment!

Check out the complete line-up including the EXS Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids and Irons at www.touredge.com.

In Canada your Tour Edge distributor is Golf Trends www.golftrendsinc.com.

November 2018