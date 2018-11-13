By TIM BAINES

I like flying under the radar, I don’t want to be conspicuous in a crowd.

But throw all that out the window when it comes to the golf course. I want to feel positive vibes, I want to throw myself out there (even before the cart girl arrives with cold beverages).

Enter Loudmouth Golf. I love the company, I love the clothing.

I’m not sure if it’s the John Daly influence or if it’s the wonderfully wacky designs of Woody Woodworth and his gang of creative geniuses, but I’m a Loudmouth guy. I stick out like a sore thumb on the golf course with eye-popping colorful pants, but there’s just something about it that makes me feel real good on the golf course – even if my scores are trending in the wrong direction. Even my partner in the Dog Pound, Little Dog aka the Traveling Golfer loves LoudMouth. Get a load of the Razzberry Swirl jacket! And look at the pretty lady – maybe I need a new jacket!

If you’re thinking about a Christmas gift for that golfer in your family and if that person loves to live it up, there are plenty of wonderful offerings in Loudmouth’s fall line (with 13 new designs) announced a couple of months ago.

Here’s what they’ve added to their collection – we’ll let Loudmouth explain the designs:

“Savage Flamingos” – We took two of our popular designs, Tarzan and Pink Flamingos, and made a winning combination. It’s so wicked, it’s savage!

“Lost Ball” – The beauty of golf is the grass, so walking on the golf course with grass pants is like being one with the course. Lost Ball is so lifelike, you may disappear on the fairway.

“Tee Many Martoonies” – A stylish, retro martini glass drawing with tees through the olives. Tee Many Martoonies is an old saying, but this cocktail design is new, fun and entertaining. You can never have tee many! Cheers!

“Serpentine” – One of our trippiest designs to date. Wearing these may even help you balance your golf swing (hint: Look closely). But don’t stare too long or you may end up in a different century.

“Summer of Love” – Where were you in the summer of 1967? This updated hippie design is reminiscent of the most memorable summer in the history of San Francisco.

“Makaha” – This vintage Hawaiian hibiscus pattern is one of Woody’s favorites! It screams ‘leisure.’ Fun fact: Makaha is said to be the birthplace of big-wave surfing!

“Splatterific” – Wear these pants and you’ll look like you just lost a paintball match. Contrary to that fact, it’s a winning design!

“Power Grid” – Loudmouth headquarters is in the heart of Silicon Valley, so it was only a matter of time before we came out with a tech pattern. Best described as a microchip magnified 5000x. Naturally in Golden State colours.

“Mojito” – Loudmouth founder and designer Woody, is mad for plaid! Plaid is the most traditional pattern in golf, but in true Loudmouth fashion, ours aren’t just red and black. This design features bright, sunshiny colours that is cut on the bias which make this pattern fun and loud.

“Mona” – These pants are so beautiful and original, they’re a work of art.

“Scratch” – Plaid, patchwork and abstract all in the same design. Even if your index is a 23, you’ll be a scratch golfer wearing these.

“Ground Under Repair” – This abstract design looks like part of the fairway when it’s under repair. It’s the golf course in a blender – water, green and sand.

“Blue Chip” – For the symmetry lovers! This pattern and color combination is completely new to Loudmouth. Wearing these will make you so sharp, your fashion AND golf stock will rise!

Speaking about the new collection, “Woody” said: “Geometric patterns were some of my very first Loudmouth designs and are still my favorite to create and wear. We know there are customers who love wildly-coloured old-school patterns, so this collection includes some of that, while offering flamingos, cocktails and flowers; A little something for everybody.”

The fall collection is printed on StretchTech Poly fabric, the new staple for all Loudmouth apparel. This performance fabric is wrinkle-free, shrink- free, and colour-fade resistant, ensuring the item colour stays vibrant and always looks great. The collection is available in stock in men’s pants, shorts, women’s skorts, and mini shorts. Additional silhouettes like sport coats, vests and women’s pants are available for order through Loudmouth’s Made-to-Order shop. I also love the look of the knickerbockers … something I’m betting my good friend, The Traveling Golfer, will be wearing real soon.

For more information visit: www.loudmouthgolf.com.

