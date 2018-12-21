o
Ise Grand Shrine: The 2,000 year old Shrine is the most sacred in Japan. The property contains over 125 buildings within its vast ground and is considered the spiritual home of the Japanese. Over 8 million people a year visit the Ise Grand Shrine.
Before or after visiting the Shrine you should make time to visit the quaint Oharai Town featuring a series of restaurant, stores, historical buildings and souvenir shops.
Feeling energetic take in the Yokoyama Observatory, standing about 700 feet provides panoramic views over Ago bay and the Pacific Ocean.