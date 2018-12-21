0
0
World class botanical garden, ‘Nabana no Sato
The Nagashima Spalandis Amusement Park! Over 40 rides including the largest all wood roller coaster in Japan. The modern Steel Dragon 2000, a gigantic roller coaster that spans the entire length of the park and is sure to please the adrenalin junkies in your group.
Shopping – Mitsui Outlet Park Jazz, boasts over 300 popular brand stores including Taylor Made and Callaway, is one of the largest outlet malls in Japan.
Suzuka Circuit – Formula 1 track hosting F-1 event early October annually with a full series of events year long.