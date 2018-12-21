0

0

Mikimoto Pearl Island: Where modern day cultured pearls were born. You can tour the museum, learn how the process takes place, and catch the demonstration where traditionally dressed pearl divers show off their skills. Of course there is a Mikimoto Pearl Shop and no you are not likely to find a better deal anywhere!

Ama Hut Haciman: Meet the Spinny Lobster, a specialty of the region, presented along with many more seafood delicacies by the all-female divers who have preserved a 1,000 year old tradition. These ladies use only their exceptional free dive skills and when they have collected your meal they are all smiles when cooking, presenting and entertaining in front of you.

Toba is known for its Hot Springs and guests of the hotel can take full advantage of the hotels soothing waters in three different styles of bath facilities. At the Toba Seaside Hotel you can also experience Japan’s love affair with sleeping on the floor – Tatami Style as we did!

0

0