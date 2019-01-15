…too good not to put front and center…

This past year was by far the best year of playing golf! I give my Hot Launch 3 Driver a lot of credit for increase in length and improved accuracy. The “No Spin” or “Spin Killers” CBX Woods and Rescues have also contributed to my successful year adding 7%-10% to my distance.

But I am not the only one who is making hay with the CBX Spin Killers! Just look back at the successes of the Champion Tour players who have had extremely successful 2018 seasons.

Heading into Sunday’s final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Tour Edge’s Scott McCarron, who has had a phenomenal year, was leading with fellow staffer Tim Petrovic, one shot behind. Looking down the leaderboard there were a few others in the top 20!

Looking at the final results had it not been for Vijay Singh and his final round 61, I suspect Petrovic who finished second could have been atop the leaderboard! Great round for Vijay can’t take that away from him!

If you look back to Pebble Beach weekend –PURE Insurance Championship – on the Champions Tour, five of the top ten players had Tour Edge CBX Clubs in their bag including the first place finisher. By the way, all those guys make more hay than I do!

That victory earned Exotics clubs their 6th win of the 2018 PGA Tour Champions season on top of nine runner-up finishes. With 15 total wins and runner-up placements, Exotics clubs have now finished 1st or 2nd in 65% of the Champions events played this season.

Exotics staffer Duffy Waldorf finished 4th at Pebble Beach at 8-under-par playing an Exotics CBX 16-degree hybrid. Waldorf has collected three Top 10 finishes and 13 Top 25 finishes with his Tour Edge hybrid by that point in the season.

Tied for ninth at the famed Pebble Beach were two Exotics hybrid staff players, Scott McCarron with his 19 degree CBX and Scott Dunlap with an 18 degree CBX hybrid. The Top 10 finish for McCarron moved him from second to first on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with four events left in the season. McCarron ended 2nd overall in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with Petrovic ending up in 9th overall. There was just one event before the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs began. McCarron has earned wins at the American Family Insurance Championship and the Shaw Charity Classic and a total of 12 Top 10 finishes, all with Exotics in the bag.

“This unprecedented banner year for Tour Edge continues to be added to every week,” said President, founder and master club designer of Tour Edge, David Glod. “To be a part of seven wins on the PGA Tours this year and to have Scott McCarron move up to the #1 ranking on the PGA Tour Champions with one non-playoff event left is huge. To have so many of the top players using Exotics and winning or finishing 2nd in 65% of all Champions events played this year, I feel we have made a serious statement about our place in golf. We’re just completely on fire as a company in all regards.”

World-renowned golf website My Golf Spy has named the Tour Edge Exotics CBX its Most Wanted fairway wood of 2018.

Even Canadian journalist Rick Young in his “Younger Awards” presented by Score Golf have named Tour Edge – COMPANY OF THE YEAR!!!

I may be just a little more enthusiastic about Tour Edge having been playing the clubs for 8 years now! In case you missed our recent introductions to Tour Edge EXS and CBS products check this out.

http://travelinggolfer.net/2018/08/02/coming-out-of-its-shell-tour-edge/

And just this month: Tour Edge Announces New Pure Feel (PF) Template Series Putter Line

The new Template series includes two mallet designs, three blade designs and a semi-mallet, all featuring micro-groove technology to promote immediate topspin for an accurate roll. The micro-groove technology provides an extremely soft feel upon contact and reduces skidding off the face, which is the essence of “Pure Feel” technology that Tour Edge has long employed on its putters and wedges.

Find out more about the entire line up: www.touredge.com

