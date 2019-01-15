South Carolinas’ Got the Blues to go along with some pretty sweet Greens!

…and we are not talking Collard Greens.

Collard greens are pretty popular in the south, no doubt, but maybe not as popular as the golf greens this golfer guy has in mind!

We know that Golf & Blues is a recipe for success…and that has been proven in other States, but it is certainly not exclusive! If this is the kind of golf vacation that might be of interest to you and your friends then mark the date; Tuesday October 1st through to Saturday Oct. 5th.

The destination, Rock Hill, South Carolina just 20 minutes or so south of Charlotte.

The Arts Council of York County will host its 15th annual Blues and Jazz Festival. “One location has it all, we will get you there after golf and provide the option of getting you back at a reasonable time” says Ricky Saucier of Golf Packages of South Carolina who is the organizer of the Rock Hill Great Escape. Golf Packages of South Carolina has had many such events under its belt over the years in other parts of the State such as Charleston and just this past October with the Greenville Great Escape.

There are still a few loose ends to be taken care of but for the most part here it is!

Kick off on Tuesday evening with a hosted reception on the patio of the Hilton Garden Inn in Rock Hill, also the host hotel for the event. Three rounds of golf are included along with evening meals, admission to the Blues Festival plus a farewell lunch after your final round at Carolina Lakes Golf Club.

First round of the week is slated for the historic and private Rock Hill Country Club. Steeped in tradition and opened in 1934 the A. W. Tillinghast design will provide a challenge for what should be an enjoyable and classic opening day!

Wednesday evening dinner; choose from either Legal Remedy Brewing, one of Trip Advisors Top 10 dining choices, or The Pump House another of Rock Hill’s popular dining establishments overlooking the Catawba River.

Thursday’s 2nd round will be on the rolling fairways of Springfield Golf Club with its tree lined fairways taking you along holes flanked by Sugar Creek, with many holes that play across streams that lead into the Catawba River. Thursday evening is Kick Off to the 2019 York County Jazz & Blues Festival which takes place in the unique setting of Baxter Village.

During the day on Friday you are on your own to explore the history and culture of York County. Friday evening, we travel to Old Town Rock Hill for the Blues and Jazz Festival Restaurant Crawl. 6-8 venues will highlight music, food and drink.

Your final round of the event is on Carolina Lakes Golf Club. This Tim Freeland design boasts elevation changes that lead down fairways lined with tall maples, pines and oaks; blending in the challenges of large ponds, streams and the Catawba River.

Hilton Garden Inn is conveniently located just off I-77 in Manchester Village business and shopping center, (walking distance to shopping) offering all the amenities of a big city tempered with real, authentic history and sincere Southern hospitality. The hotel is close to a wide selection of restaurants. Made to order breakfast is included!

Note that transfers are provided from the Hilton Garden Inn to dinner each night. No need to worry about drinking and driving! Enjoy!!!

All for only $799.00 US per person based on double occupancy.

Rick Saucier will be the host for this Golf & Blues Great Escape and along for the ride with you. Golf Packages of South Carolina is his company and has been the packaging arm for the entire Mountains to Midlands Golf Alliance program which includes the Rock Hill area as well as Greenville (host of the 2018 Great Escape), Columbia and Aiken / North Augusta area.

For more information on the Golf & Blues Great Escape – Rock Hill www.golfpackagesofsc.com

For the entire Mountains to Midlands program www.m2mgolfsc.com

January 2019