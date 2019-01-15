It’s Golf Show Time: Toronto Golf & Travel Show 2019

February 8-10, 2019

International Centre

The holidays are over and just a couple of weeks ago the PGA Tour teed it up in Hawaii which signifies the big boys – and girls – are ready to get back to business on some lush green grass.

For those of us in the more northern American climates, we are just in envy from our barstools or we move south to cure that desire. As I like to say, “Golf does not end in the winter, it just moves south!” That is just another reason to visit your regional Golf Show. It does not matter which direction that you might be planning to travel in, or what season for the matter, your golf show will have ample recommendations for you!

For those of us in the Toronto area we are so fortunate to have The Toronto Golf & Travel Show, one of the largest, most informative and interactive shows in North America. It’s not shy on great deals on some of the latest in product and equipment – great deals for all!

Speaking of deals and this really isn’t one because it is FREE!!! The National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) will be giving away 5,000 FREE Golf Rounds over the three days!

You know that at our Traveling Golfer Booth, along with our Hooter Girls, we will be giving away all kinds of stuff including some FREE Wings along with Buy One Get One FREE. In addition, one lucky golfer will win a foursome to the annual Hooters Golf Tournament. As per last year we will have some NHL golf bags and head covers to temp you to support your favorite team.

Some of you will be walking away (if you are nice to the girls) Swing Wing, a game improvement inflatable trainer. Swing Wing provides just the right amount of wind resistance to develop a stronger, faster swing. Also ideal as a warm up tool before you tee it up!

If you are not nice to the girls they will sell you one for 10 bucks!

Have some old clubs that you want to get rid of? Uncle Ross will be on hand to take those off your hands and give you a few bucks so that you can snoop around the show and see what you can get that is brand new from the likes of Cambridge Golf & Fashion, the Golf Liquidator boys and there are at least two or three others to choose from.

Baby its cold out there! Snowflakes are falling on my grass, as I gaze out the window of my office and wish I was looking at green grass. As I said earlier, golf does not end in the winter it just moves south. There are great deals to be had here too and you know that there will be some great resorts and destinations to choose from. Florida will be well represented and our friends at Saddlebrook Resort in the Tampa area, which has had both of its Arnold Palmer designed courses refurbished and their guzzillion gallon pool would like to entice you with:

Complimentary Suite Upgrade when booking a Deluxe Guest Room (Based on Availability) Complimentary Replay Round (Booked Day of Play) 10 % Discount on Golf Package Rates (Must mention Toronto Golf Show at time of Reservation)

A little closer to home, but far enough south to be wearing your shorts long before we will up here, Ocean City Golf Getaway has even more incentive for you to make the trek down the US East Coast. Not that their April packages are not attractive enough with packages such as this:

5 Nights + 4 Rounds of Golf (Sun thru Fri) Spring or Fall – From $239 USD Per Person



Now if you have a group of 8 or more…check this out…

Traveling Weekdays in “APRIL” and Receive a FREE WILSON PUTTER Play A Minimum of (3) Consecutive Rounds (Monday thru Thursday) Each Player Receives a FREE WILSON PUTTTER Plus the Group Leader Will Receive (1) $50 USD Gas Card



Traveling Weekdays in “OCTOBER” and Receive a FREE WILSON SAND WEDGE

Groups of 8+ Golfers Play A Minimum of (3) Consecutive Rounds (Monday thru Thursday) Each Player Receives a FREE WILSON SAND WEDGE Plus the Group Leader Will Receive (1) $50 USD Gas Card



Golf & Blues is Back……

South Carolina’s Got the Blues

Golf Packages of South Carolina has launched the Rock Hill Great Escape combining the slick greens of courses in the Rock hill area of South Carolina (just south of Charlotte) with time at the York County Blues Festival. 5 nights, 3 rounds of golf, some meals and cocktails included plus, of course, the Festival all for only $799.00 per person based on dbl. occ.

Regardless of the time of the year you want to get away you will find resorts and destinations from all over North America, and some from other parts world. Regardless, there will be golf tour operators on hand that can deliver you pretty much anywhere you want to go! www.golfpackagesofsc.com

Tour Edge On the Range

Arguably the hottest products on the market belongs to arguably the fastest growing company in golf – TOUR EDGE. The rest of the world is catching up to what the Traveling Golfer has known for years. Tour Edge took the Champions Tour by storm in 2018 with two of the 10 on the Tour playing the CBX Fairway Woods and Rescues and five players in the Top 20!

Others on the Manufactures Range include: PXG, Wilson, Cobra and Mizuno.

Calling all Putters and Long Drivers, there will contests with some great prizes up for grabs and the Golf Historical Society will bring their Antique Golf Roadshow to town. So if you have something that you are curious about and think might have some hidden value, they would be happy to give you a FREE appraisal!

A discount admission coupon is available for you – click here.

Look forward to seeing you all!

January 2019