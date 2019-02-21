This par 71, 18-hole course winds along a gentle valley floor offering you a spectacular setting as your golfing skills are tested to the fullest. Winner of numerous awards since its opening in 1996, Nicklaus North has played host to events such as the Skins Game and the Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf, welcoming some of golf’s biggest names such as Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, Greg Norman, Fred Couples, John Daly, Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames to name a few.

https://www.nicklausnorth.com/

0

February 2019