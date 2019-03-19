Good Bye Segway. Hello… Golf Skate Caddy!!!

Golf Skate Caddy the frontrunner in single rider cart design and technology since 2014, at the recent PGA Show in Orlando introduced its GSC V3 single rider cart with innovative features and benefits specifically for today’s highly mobile and wired golfers.

It’s their contribution to making slow play a thing of the past!

Golf Skate Caddy originally launched at the PGA Merchandise Show in 2014. The company has continued to grow and develop single rider carts as acceptance and popularity by golf courses and players has increased.

Holding any size golf bag and provides a variety of conveniences, holders for balls, tees, scorecard, divot repair bottle, smart phone, mobile devices and more. The unit easily collapses for portability.

“Golf Skate Caddy is proud to have perfected the safest, most reliable single-rider golf cart on the market,” said Kenny Koldenhoven, co-owner and vice-president, based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Parent company, FIIK, based in Australia, is the world leader in electric skateboards. Having revolutionized the skateboarding industry over a decade ago with premium quality, extreme performance engineering standards, Golf Skate Caddy has brought the same award-winning technology and fun to single rider golf carts and the golf industry.”

The new GSC V3 includes the following features, benefits and improvements:

USB ports for mobile devices

Waterproof super bright LCD display

Convenient beverage cooler and drink holder

Ergonomic handle and precision steering for easy handling

Thickly padded quick release seat

Wide, high-traction platform for stability and safety

Oversized all-terrain tires for smoother ride

Large detachable umbrella for sun and rain protection

Dual motors for longer run time and increased power.

“Our mission is to make golf more fun and interactive for players and more profitable for courses,” said Koldenhoven. “Who ever thought metal woods would so dramatically change the game back in the day? We believe Golf Skate Caddy will do the same!”

And don’t be fooled, Golf Skate Caddy appeals to golfers of all ages.

“I have had my Caddy for five years now… it has been fantastic,” commented Dave Hollander of Seven Lakes Country Club in Palm Springs, CA. “I have almost 550 miles on it. I routinely pull my turns with two wheels in the air (not bad at 66). This sled keeps me young!”

The four all terrain tires, large non-slip platform, and precision steering provides easy handling and superior stability.

For more info, visit www.golfskatecaddy.com

0

March 2019