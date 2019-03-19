Scott McCarron Scores another Top 5 Finish Playing Tour Edge Exotics in Newport Beach

The Top 5 finish was the third in five events for McCarron. At the previous Cologuard Classic McCarron placed 2nd continuing his hot streak. His finish marked the 11th runner up finish for a professional playing Tour Edge Exotics since the beginning of 2018.

He is currently playing an 18-degree Exotics CBX 119 hybrid in a Project X Even Flow Black shaft, the same shaft that is available to consumers as a stock offering in the CBX 119 line.

McCarron climbed two spots to 5th place on the official money list after earning $118,800 for the tied for 3rd place finish. He finished 2nd overall in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings last season after winning two times with Exotics in the bag in 2018.

“Another great finish by the great Scotty McCarron on tour this week and thanks to him, he had a ton of TV coverage with our logo and with big shots with our golf club,” said founder and President of Tour Edge, David Glod. “One of the biggest things to happen for Tour Edge this week was that another Exotics EXS Driver has been put into play tour, this time with our staff player Duffy Waldorf. We had a great EXS Driver fitting with Duffy on Thursday and the driver went into play Friday. This is big news when a new driver gets into play for us as it further validates that no one comes close to offering a tour-premium driver like EXS for the price.”

The Trackman numbers from the driver fitting on the practice range at Newport Country Club showed that Waldorf gained 7 yards carry distance over his previous driver with the Exotics EXS Driver, yet with the same spin numbers, more ball speed and a more true to spec launch angle.

Tour Edge is getting plenty of well-deserved television coverage on the Champions Tour in 2019!

Especially with the likes of Tom Lehman winning the opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii!

“All four of our Exotics logo staffers played well this week and gave us great television exposure with Scott McCarron leading the way for our 18th win or runner-up finish on the Champions Tour in the last 29 events,” said Tour Edge President David Glod after the Cologuard Classic. “In conjunction with the advertising we are doing within the PGA Tour Champions events, Tour Edge was all over the Golf Channel coverage.”

