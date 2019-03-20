Perfect for the Fashionista!

As someone who likes to wear Loudmouth why would I not want to trade out my boring black saddles for Pink Flamingos or Koi’s?

“We offer more than 500 saddle patterns and colors – from polka dot, floral, zebra, gingham, to crocodile prints and more. Whether you want to be classic or be wild, you can “BE YOU!” in Jack Grace shoes” said Bart Walker, CEO of Jack Grace.

Jack Grace is a relatively new company, around for just over a year, and this year at the PGA Show their big deal was the new INNOVATOR shoe with interchangeable saddles as all Jack Grace shoes are.

“Our new INNOVATOR shoe for women has been love at first sight!” Jack Grace introduced the men’s INNOVATOR shoe at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show. The men and women’s INNOVATOR shoes come in three base colors: white, black and grey. With one shoe, Jack Grace provides countless saddle designs to fit your personality and style.

Jack Grace is a premier golf footwear company specializing in high-quality saddle golf shoes with unique saddles you can swap. These saddles provide matching color for any of your golf looks, allowing for easy customization and versatility. The swappable saddles feature fully functional laces that tighten the shoe for comfortable golf footwear. Founded by Bart Walker, a former banker and shoe connoisseur, who designed his prototype on his kitchen table in Phoenix, Ariz., then sought out a cobbler in a local strip mall and turned his dream into a reality.

The company is named after his two children, Jack and Grace.

The women’s INNOVATOR golf shoe features Jack Grace’s patent-pending Hidden Channel Technology to make interchangeable parts look seamless. The shoe utilizes magnets and Velcro to easily saddles in seconds. Women can now accent any golf outfit without sacrificing performance on the course.

The diamond shaped spike-less outsole provides excellent traction and stability while the magnets with hook and loop fasteners hold the saddles securely in place. The fully functional shoelaces adjust and tighten for added support and comfort.

The INNOVATOR retails for $160.00 for both men and women. Saddles can be purchased in pairs (for $40) or in bundles. Jack Grace shoes make unique tournament gifts and prizes. The only limit is your imagination!

For more information, visit – www.jackgraceusa.com

0

March 2019