By TIM BAINES

Sunglasses are an important part of the look for many golfers, right?

The cool shades come in so many shapes and colours, it’s important to get something that expresses who you are.

Fact is, though, sunglasses can provide much more than a look, they can help your golf game.

One company, PeakVision, has emphasized cutting out distortion with its sunglasses.

“This is new technology,” said David Feaser, president and CEO. “Basically in sunglasses, you really haven’t had a lot of progression in new technology over the years. Instead of just handing out something that covers your eyes and shades it in a gradient, this actually enhances your game of golf by providing you the best vision before you make that shot. Jack Nicklaus always said that the game of golf starts out with your vision – plain and simple. (The golf glasses) are non-polarized. We do sell polarized, but we say they’re good for water sports, skiing and things like that – high-glare situations.

“The lens has extreme clarity on the same basis as crown glass. It’s got a minus-52 Abbe rating so it’s extreme clarity and basically zero distortion anywhere you look in the curvature of the lens. You’re getting a pristine look when you’re looking out on the course. It combines a 20% neutral grey up top that fades into a 60% high definition amber seamlessly on the bottom. That gives you three times the definition when you’re looking at the course so it’s like looking at the course in high definition.

You can find a variety of styles at www.peakvision.com (30-day money back guarantee).

“People don’t know how damaging the sun is,” said Feaser. “We all know of skin cancer, but the same thing can happen to your eyes. The last thing you want to do is damage your vision.”

Oakley has long been a heavyweight in the world of sunglasses. The glasses are heavy on the cool factor, but there’s also plenty of functionality. Oakley has taken another step with its Mercenary line of sunglasses. The company promises they are “rooted in performance and wrapped with a new approach to sport design.”

The double-bridged architecture includes a larger-rounded lens shape. The glasses also have Prizm technology, and Unobtainium nosepads and temples.

According to the company, the new Oakley apparel line is “centred around the science of the swing, featuring strategic stretch zones, performance fabrics and breathability throughout.”

A sporting world giant, Under Armour, takes care of golfers on the course with its Tuned line (the tagline is See Better, Play Better), now it’s taking care of golfers after the round with its Tuned Recovery glasses.

Explained Dylan Coates, marketing co-ordinator for EyeKing: “Tuned is Part 1 of our performance and recovery system. Part 2 is the Recovery line. They have a blueish tint to them. That’s designed to filter out harmful blue light and filter in helpful blue light. Under Armour is focused big on the recovery aspect of sports. It is eyewear you wear after you’re done playing to really help your eyes recover. You don’t realize how much you use your eyes.

“We’re always thinking, ‘How can we make our athletes better in their sport?’ But when they’re done playing, we’re also wondering, ‘What can we do to help them to be better for the next time they have to perform?’ You can wear the glasses any time, they have everything you need from a regular pair of sunglasses. You get a calming sensation once you put them on.”

So how good are they?

“Our golf sunglasses right now are the No. 1-selling sunglasses in the PGA Superstore,” Coates said. “The Recovery story, is it a big deal? I think it is, I think it’s the future of sports — 24/7 we’ve got you covered.”

0

March 2019